FG shops for new accountant-general, perm secs

The federal government has commenced the process of appointing a new Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) as well as two federal permanent secretaries as approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) said this on Monday night in Abuja in a statement.

She said that to ensure the appointment of only qualified, credible, and competent individuals, the appointment process will follow a structured and multi-tiered evaluation, as approved by the President as a measure of reaffirming its commitment to a transparent, merit-driven, and rigorous selection process.

According to her, the two vacant positions of permanent secretary arise from the recent retirement of the permanent secretary from Oyo State and an impending vacancy in the North-West Geopolitical Zone.

“Additionally, the position of Accountant-General of the Federation will become vacant upon the retirement of the incumbent in March 2025,” Walson-Jack said in the statement signed by Mrs Eno Olotu, Director, Information and Public Relations in her office.

Daily Trust had reported that President Tinubu in December last year, in what appears as a policy reversal, directed the outgoing Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein to continue in office till 7 March 2025.

This followed the controversy that trailed the announcement of Mr Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the new AGF by President Bola Tinubu.

Our correspondent had also reported that there was tension in the office of the Accountant General of the Federation(OAGF) Abuja, following the appointment of Mr Ogunjimi as the new acting AGF by the President.

Ogunjimi’s appointment was announced by Presidential Spokesman Bayo Onanuga in a statement on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024, as a result of the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent AGF, Dr. Madein which commenced on December 7th.

However, in a letter from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs Madein was asked to reverse her pre-retirement leave notice and continue in office till March 2025.

Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed, an activist from Kano, in a petition alleged that the presidency stopped a northerner from emerging act and illegally appointed Ogunjimi from foreign affairs ministry.

She said that Mrs Madein was forced to go on retirement and also bypassed two northerners who were by law next in line to take over in acting capacity if the AGF is not available.

However, the Monday night circular said that the appointment process is open to all serving Grade Level 17 officers in the mainstream Federal Civil Service who have held their current position for at least two years and have expressed interest in participating.

Candidates must meet several eligibility criteria, including screening and confirmation by their respective permanent secretaries and the Accountant-General of the Federation to ensure they are not under any disciplinary procedures.

The circular said that the list of eligible candidates will undergo verification screening by a Committee of Permanent Secretaries, under observation by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Department of State Services (DSS), to ensure eligibility.

The candidates will also undertake an asset declaration with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

To further ensure the selection of individuals with impeccable ethical standing, candidates will undergo anti-corruption clearance by the DSS, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the ICPC.

“The process will include a written examination conducted at a top Federal Government security agency.

“The setting of the examination questions and marking will be overseen by a body of serving and retired permanent secretaries, with observers from credible civil society organizations, the organized private sector, professional associations, DSS, and ICPC.

“In the subsequent phase of the selection process, candidates will be tested for ICT proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. ICPC and DSS will also observe this stage.

“The final appointment will rest with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who will consider the best-performing candidates based on their performance throughout the selection process,” the circular reads in parts.