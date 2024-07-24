FG sets operational standards for ministers’ aides

Aides to federal ministers have been tutored on the ethics and operational standards to help their principals work towards achieving the agenda of the federal…

Aides to federal ministers have been tutored on the ethics and operational standards to help their principals work towards achieving the agenda of the federal government.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Yemi Folashade-Esan, at a one-day ‘Stakeholders Workshop for Aides of Honorable Ministers’ held on Tuesday in Abuja called for synergy between the appointees and civil servants for effective service delivery to the nation.

The participants were also brought up with the provisions of the Public Service Rules (PSR), in line with their job requirements.

Folashade-Esan represented by the Permanent Secretary for Service Policy and Strategic Office (SPSO), Dr Bako Deborah, said the sensitisation was necessary to ensure the implementation of President Bola Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

She said, “In line with the vision of President Bola Tinubu, the head of the civil service of the Federation is committed to ensuring that the required synergy and harmonious working relationship exists between the office of honorable ministers, who are the representatives of Mr President and the civil servants under the administrative leadership of the head of service and her transformative permanent secretaries.

“As you all know, our country is at a critical point in its journey towards national development and it is our responsibility to support our principals to ensure that the much-needed policies and programs are effectively and efficiently implemented in order to secure the future we desire of a Nigeria that is able to maximize its full economic and developmental potential.

“This sensitisation workshop has therefore been designed to further build up capacity to support the achievement of each ministry’s mandate, strategic objectives and targets.”

She said this will equip participants with the necessary information that will guide their day-to-day activities and facilitate a smooth working relationship between ministerial aides and civil servants.