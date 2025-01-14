FG selects MaxAir, Air Peace, 2 others for 2025 hajj airlift

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has approved four airlines as the official air carriers for pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj.

A statement by the commission’s Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Fatima Sanda Usara, said the selected airlines include; Air Peace Limited, Fly-Nas, Max Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited out of 11 companies that submitted applications for the airlift of Nigerian Muslim pilgrims.

She stated that the air carriers were screened and shortlisted by a team of 32 members that was inaugurated by the NAHCON chairman on November 26, 2024.

She added that three excess cargo carriers were selected for the year’s Hajj operations – Aglow Aviation Support Services Limited, Cargozeal Technology Limited and Qualla Investment Limited.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the commission, Prof. Abdullahi Sale Usman, has signed the 2025 Hajj Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on behalf of Nigeria.