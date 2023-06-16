FG seeks sustained intervention to fight TB, AIDS, malaria

The federal government has sought a sustained intervention from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM) in consolidating gains in the fight…

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, made the appeal on Thursday while receiving in audience the delegation from the GFATM and the Country Coordinating Mechanism (CCM) led by its acting chairman for Nigeria, Ayo Ipinmoye, in his office.

Speaking earlier, the Country Portfolio Manager, Nigeria, Dr Jean-Thomas Nouboussi, said the Global Fund had approved about $1bn for Nigeria for the next three years, with the implementation plan commencing from January 2024.

He also added that out of 110 countries, Nigeria was the highest beneficiary of the Global Fund grants.

