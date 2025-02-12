FG seeks review of UAE visa conditions for Nigerians

The federal government has called on the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to review visa restrictions on Nigerians.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, spoke in Dubai, UAE, during the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025.

This is just as the minister signed the amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Daily Trust reports that since the visa restriction was lifted last year, travel agents and Nigerians have complained about stringent visa conditions on all visa categories.

However, a statement from the minister’s spokesman, Tunde Moshood, quoted Keyamo as emphasising that easing the current conditions would increase passenger traffic on designated routes while benefiting both nations’ economies.

During a high-level meeting with Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, the UAE’s Minister of Economy, Keyamo signed the amended BASA, which aimed to solidify mutual aviation ties between the two nations.

The ICAO GISS 2025, hosted by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), brought together over 35 ministers, 191 countries, 1,500 aviation professionals, and 70 exhibitors at the prestigious Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.

The event also featured the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM)-an ambitious initiative by the UAE to drive collaboration and innovation in sustainable aviation.

The minister emphasised the importance of enhancing connectivity between Nigeria and the UAE, focusing on expanding codeshare agreements and interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines.

In a further boost to bilateral relations, both countries agreed to sign a technical cooperation agreement focusing on capacity building and technical support in key aviation areas, including safety and regulatory, environment, airport facilitation and security.