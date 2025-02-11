FG seeks review of UAE visa conditions for Nigerian travelers  

The Federal Government has called on the authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to review visa restrictions for Nigerians.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo, said this in Dubai, UAE, during the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025.

This is just as the Minister signed the amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Daily Trust reports that since the visa restriction was lifted last year, travel agents and Nigerians have complained about stringent visa conditions on all visa categories.

However, a statement from the Minister’s spokesman, Tunde Moshood, quoted Keyamo as emphasizing that easing the current conditions would increase passenger traffic on designated routes while benefiting both nations’ economies.

During a high-level meeting with H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE’s Minister of Economy, the Minister signed the amended BASA which aimed to solidify mutual aviation ties between both nations.

Accompanying the Minister as part of the Nigerian delegation were Capt. Chris Ona Najomo, Director General, Civil Aviation (DGCA), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), among others.

The ICAO GISS 2025, hosted by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), brought together over 35 ministers, 191 countries, 1,500 aviation professionals, and 70 exhibitors at the prestigious Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi. The event also featured the Global Sustainable Aviation Marketplace (GSAM)—an ambitious initiative by the UAE to drive collaboration and innovation in sustainable aviation.

The statement indicated that the signing of the amended BASA builds on last year’s negotiations, ensuring reciprocal rights for both countries and fostering deeper aviation collaboration.

The Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing connectivity between Nigeria and the UAE, with a focus on expanding codeshare agreements and interlining opportunities for Nigerian airlines.

During the signing ceremony, H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri lauded Nigeria’s aviation Minister as he said “let me say this on camera now, the Nigeria Aviation Minister is a man who keeps his words and for us, that’s everything”, acknowledging his commitment to advancing Nigeria-UAE aviation relations.

In a further boost to bilateral relations, both countries agreed to sign a Technical Cooperation Agreement focusing on capacity building and technical support in key aviation areas, including safety and regulatory, environment, airport facilitation and security.

This cooperation reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to elevating its aviation sector to global best practices while deepening ties with international partners.