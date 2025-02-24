FG seeks partnership with Japan to develop power sector

The Minister of Power, alongside a delegation of key stakeholders in Nigeria’s power sector, recently concluded a three-day strategic visit to Japan to strengthen bilateral energy partnership, facilitated by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

In a statement, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said the visit served as a critical platform to engage with Japanese energy leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, with a focus on enhancing Nigeria’s power infrastructure, improving grid reliability, and exploring innovative energy solutions.

During the visit, the minister and the Nigerian delegation engaged in high-level discussions and technical sessions, gaining insights into Japan’s energy market structure, policy frameworks, and operational models.

The statement said: “The honourable minister and the team further engaged in high-level technical discussions to deepen Nigeria-Japan energy sector cooperation, including: “A bilateral meeting with the Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, where both parties explored opportunities to strengthen economic and energy sector collaborations.

“A strategic session with JICA leadership, where potential areas of support and collaboration were identified to accelerate power sector reforms and investment.

“As part of the visit, the delegation conducted on-site technical assessments of key Japanese energy facilities: “DAIKIN Solution Plaza – Provided insights into energy-efficient and innovative cooling solutions, emphasising the integration of energy efficiency strategies into Nigeria’s power development agenda.

“Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) – The team explored Japan’s grid management strategies, resilience planning, and sustainable power solutions, with a view to adopting best practices to enhance Nigeria’s national grid reliability.”

The minister was accompanied on the high-level mission by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Power; the Chairman, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC); the Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN); and the Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA).