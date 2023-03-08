FG seeks NLC collaboration to end child labour in Niger

The Niger State Controller of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Yakubu Inuwa, has called for collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to…

The Niger State Controller of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Yakubu Inuwa, has called for collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to achieve zero tolerance against child labour in the state.

He made the call at the 2023 Nigeria Labour Congress State Delegates Conference held at the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) House, Chanchaga, Minna, the state capital.

Represented by the Desk Officer, Child Labour, Alhassan Mohammed, the controller said despite that much had been accomplished in the fight against child labour in the state, much needed to be done, hence the need to seek the support of other organisations including the NLC.

The Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, represented by the state’s Head of Service, Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar, said the collaboration of the NLC was critical to maintaining the current International Labour Organisation’s rating of the state as the best in the fight against child labour.

He said the state would welcome constructive criticisms from its citizens and called on labour leaders in the state to understand the realities challenging development across the country.

Earlier, the state chairman of the NLC, Idrees Abdulkareem Lafene, said labour would continue to work with the government for a conducive work environment for civil servants in the state.

He said through NLC struggles, 90 per cent of the promotion of state civil servants had been implemented while that of local governments was ongoing.

The conference also witnessed the election of new officials for a four-year tenure.