FG seeks APM Terminals’ support on smooth rollout of National Single Window

The leadership of Nigeria’s National Single Window (NSW) project met with top officials of APM Terminals Nigeria in Apapa, Lagos, to gain insights into the port environment and secure the leading terminal operator’s support for the smooth rollout of the NSW project.

The National Single Window is a Federal Government initiative aimed at creating a centralized electronic trade platform designed to streamline trade processes for importers and exporters by integrating and harmonizing data from multiple government agencies through a single portal.

The project seeks to streamline trade processes, reduce bureaucracy, and improve efficiency by consolidating data and documentation from various agencies into one system.

During the meeting, Frederik Klinke, CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to facilitating trade at the ports and supporting the NSW initiative.

“At APM Terminals, we recognize the importance of digitalization and efficiency in global trade. The National Single Window is a transformative initiative that will not only simplify the trade process but also enhance transparency and reduce bottlenecks in cargo clearance.

“We are ready to collaborate with the government and relevant stakeholders to ensure its success, leveraging our expertise and technological infrastructure to facilitate a seamless transition,” Klinke said.

He further said that the National Single Window is “a key enabling factor for additional investment into the Nigerian port sector and goes closely in hand with APM Terminals’ proposed investments in the Lagos Port.”

Also speaking at the meeting, Olayinka Akinlade, Head of Government Relations at APM Terminals Apapa, highlighted the company’s advanced automation processes and digitalized customer interface.

“APM Terminals has invested significantly in automation to improve efficiency and customer experience. Our operations are fully digitalized, giving customers the liberty to track shipments, make payments, and process their Terminal Delivery Order through an integrated online platform. By aligning with the NSW initiative, we can further streamline these processes, reduce physical interactions, and enhance the overall ease of doing business at the port,” Akinlade stated.

Tola Fakolade, Director of the National Single Window, expressed appreciation for APM Terminals’ openness and willingness to collaborate.

He noted that the NSW team, inaugurated last year, is committed to simplifying trade facilitation processes and learning from past challenges to ensure the project’s success.

He said previous attempts to implement the National Single Window failed due to challenges ranging from fragmented technological systems, institutional bottlenecks, and inadequate technological infrastructure of some of the agencies.

However, he said this time, the team is addressing those challenges by fostering collaboration and ensuring that all stakeholders are aligned.

He said once fully operational, the NSW will resolve many of the delays and inefficiencies associated with cargo clearing, eliminating redundant documentation and reducing the time and cost of trade transactions.

He further noted that the team has completed business process analysis and technology readiness assessments, with some government agencies fully prepared to integrate into the NSW platform, while others are still working towards readiness.

“As we reach key milestones, we want to involve the private sector and share our next steps. We invite APM Terminals to nominate staff members to be part of the Private Sector Consultative Council, where they can share industry insights and expertise. We see APM Terminals as a key partner in ensuring the success of this initiative,” Fakolade added.

Following the discussions, the NSW team was taken on a guided tour of APM Terminals’ customer service section, where they were briefed on the processes involved in cargo clearing and release by relevant government agencies.

NPA engages PEBEC on how to improve efficiency, ease of doing business at the Ports

The Managing Director (MD) of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, recently visited the Headquarters of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) to discuss ways to improve efficiency and ease of doing business within the nation’s seaports.

Dantsoho used the opportunity to provide an in-depth tutorial on the operations of the ports, and giving the PEBEC team valuable insight.

In return, the Director General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu shared her ideas with him.

It is expected that the collaboration between the two agencies will yield positive changes.

The NPA is responsible for governing and operating Nigeria’s ports, including the Lagos Port Complex, Tin Can Island Port Complex, and others.

This partnership between the NPA and PEBEC will lead to significant improvements in Nigeria’s business environment.