FG seals filling stations, gas outlets in Delta

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has shut down two petroleum retail outlets and two gas stations in Delta State due to sharp practices.

Delta State Coordinator of NMDPRA, Engr. Victor Ohwodiasa, disclosed this on Thursday while briefing journalists in Warri, Delta State.

According to Ohwodiasa, the closure took place between Tuesday and Wednesday at locations around Asaba and Ibusa, following surveillance by the regulatory authority’s team.

He noted that the affected stations were involved in practices including under-dispensing, operating without valid licences, and other illegalities.

“The authority will not tolerate any situation where consumers are shortchanged. Our mandate is to protect consumers and ensure they receive what they pay for. When we detect violations like under-dispensing, we immediately act to seal the facilities involved,” Ohwodiasa stated.

He said NMDPRA would continue enforce strict standards to limit any discrepancies in dispensing fuel.

“There may be slight mechanical errors, but when they exceed allowable limits, we shut down the facility. One litre should be one litre—no more, no less,” he added.

Ohwodiasa further urged petroleum marketers to ensure their pumps are accurately calibrated to avoid discrepancies that could defraud customers.

“Our surveillance activities are aimed at protecting consumers. This week alone, we sealed four stations in Asaba and Ibusa for failing to comply with licensing and dispensing regulations,” he said.