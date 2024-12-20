FG reverses Ogunjimi’s appointment as AGF; Madein to complete tenure

The federal government through the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation has asked Mrs. Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein, who was earlier directed to proceed on retirement to continue as the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) till March 2025.

Confirming the development to our reporter via telephone, Director Press at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Bawa Mokwa said the AGF is in receipt of a letter from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation asking Madein to continue as AGF.

Asked on the fate of Mr Shelmsudeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, who was appointed as acting Accountant General, the Director press stated that the letter “Did not say anything about his appointment.”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on December 10th appointed Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga said: “His (Ogunjimi) appointment is effective immediately following the pre-retirement leave of the incumbent AG-F, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein.”

The confusion about succession started at the Office of the Account General of the Federation with the announcement of Mr Ogunjimi as acting Accountant general by President Tinubu barely a week ago.

Nigerian politician and Activist, Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed raised allegations that Ogunjimi was not even the most qualified director in line to take over as the Accountant General of the Federation.

She said: “In what has remained very curious, the Presidency in collaboration with the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, illegally appointed Ogunjimi Shamulsedeen, a Director in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as Acting Accountant General, after forcing Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein to go on retirement and bypassing two Northerners who were by law next in line to take over in acting capacity if the AGF is not available.

“A circular dated 3 September, 2024, had posted Shamuseldeen, a director in the OAGF, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. No circular had reposted him back to the OAGF and he is not the most senior to take over in the event the AGF is retiring or leaving. Danladi Comfort Zakowi, who is the current Director of Finance or Luka Joshua, Director of CAD Department, would have taken over in Acting Capacity. This didn’t happen.

“Another curious twist is that while Mrs Madein is only due to proceed on retirement leave in March 2025, Shamulsedeen has already resumed and has been using policemen to prevent Mrs. Madein from entering the office, confirming insinuation that someone in the Presidency is pushing Shamulsedeen to take over the OAGF.”

Reacting to the allegation, Mokwa told Daily Trust that the controversy on the appointment was needless as any of the directors were qualified for stated executive positions and that it is at the discretion of Mr President to make a choice and pick whoever he preferred.

Confusion over application of Public Service Rule

Daily Trust findings revealed that the bone of contention is the application of section120243 of the Federal Government Public Service Rules.

According to some sources at the OAGF, Section120243 of the Public Service Rules, Madein ought to have left office from December 7, 2024 and proceeded on retirement leave.

Section 120243 of Public Service Rule states: “Officers are required to give three months’ notice to retire from service before the effective date of retirement.

“At the commencement of three months, officers should proceed immediately on the mandatory one-month pre-retirement workshop/seminar.”

President was misled to reverse appointment – Insider source

A senior management source told Daily Trust that the entire OAGF office was tense as staff were confused as to who is in charge.

He added that “The president was completely misled to remove the acting accountant general as the Public Service Rules was misinterpreted.

“The man is eminently qualified and has received his letter of appointment but he has been prevented from entering his office as Mrs. Madein is bent on occupying the office until March.

“Unfortunately, the Office of the HoCSF has sent an advisory to the president to stay action on Ogunjimi’s appointment,” the source said.

Another senior officer who is familiar with the matter told Daily Trust that “Going by the Federal Government Service Rules, Mrs Madein is supposed to be out of office and should have long handed over and proceed on pre-retirement leave.

Daily Trust further gathered that the office of the Head of Service advised the President to suspend the appointment of Ogunjimi because it was out of place to have a substantive and acting accountant general at the same time when the former was yet to complete the retirement process.