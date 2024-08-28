FG reveals identity of woman threatening to kill fellow Nigerians in Canada

The federal government has disclosed the identity of a Canada-based woman who allegedly threatened to kill fellow Nigerians living in the North American country. In…

The federal government has disclosed the identity of a Canada-based woman who allegedly threatened to kill fellow Nigerians living in the North American country.

In a video clip circulating on X (formerly Twitter), a woman’s voice is heard making anti-Yoruba comments in what appears to be a virtual meeting on TikTok.

The woman spoke mainly in Pidgin English.

The chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Wednesday, August 28, identified the woman as Amaka Patience Sunnberger.

Dabiri-Erewa said on X: “This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger. She has deleted her TikTok account and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada. Thanks for alerting everyone.”

The lady had said in the video: “Record me very well; it’s time to start poisoning the Yoruba and the Benin. Put poison for all una food for work. Put poison for una water, make una dey kpai one by one”.

The woman vowed that she would take poisonous substances to her workplace and poison any Yoruba or Benin person she came across.

She claimed that her comment was in response to the “hate” against the Igbo. Some other voices could be heard, interjecting and prodding her.

“I want make Ndi Igbo get that heart of wickedness. Una too dey quiet,” the woman said, addressing other participants. “Enough is enough! If you have any means of kpaing them, kpai them commot for road.”

The woman said she was a resident of Ontario, Canada, and dared anyone to report her to the Canadian authorities.