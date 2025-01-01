FG retaliates, cautions Nigerians against trips to Australia

The Federal Government of Nigeria has warned its citizens to consider the security threats in Australia before travelling to the country.

The Nigerian government gave the advisory in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and signed by its acting spokesman, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Tuesday.

The statement advised citizens of the country planning to travel to Australia to take into cognizance the prevailing security situation in some cities.

“This is imperative for Nigerian travellers and residents in Australia due to reported cases of discrimination, harassment and verbal abuse targeted at foreigners.

“The unfortunate recent surge in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in Australia has increased the risk of violence, hence the need for caution.

“While Australia is generally known for its multiculturalism and tolerance, incidents of Islamophobia and antisemitism have occurred recently in certain areas,” it said in part.

In early December 2024, a disturbing incident occurred in the Sydney suburb of Woollahra, where a car was set ablaze and anti-Israel graffiti was sprayed on nearby buildings.

This event is part of a broader increase in both anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents in Australia, coinciding with international conflicts and tensions, according to the statement.

Nigerians are therefore advised to be mindful of the prevailing cultural and social dynamics to ensure their safety and comfort.

“To this end, extra vigilance and necessary precautions are strongly recommended,” the government advised, calling on Nigerian travellers and residents of Australia who experience or witness any form of racist attack or harassment to contact the High Commission of Nigeria in Canberra, Australia.

The advisory by Nigeria comes a few hours after the Australian government advised its own citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria due to security concerns.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) had issued the warning on Tuesday, citing threats of terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, and civil unrest.

“Reconsider your need to travel to Nigeria overall due to the volatile security situation and the threat of terrorism, kidnapping, violent crime, and the risk of civil unrest.

“There’s a high risk of terrorist attacks across Nigeria by various militant groups. Attacks could be indiscriminate or may target foreign interests.”

The statement listed Adamawa, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, and Delta as high-risk states.