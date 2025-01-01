FG registers over 10 million children in 3 months

The National Population Commission (NPC) says over 10 million children have been registered and offered birth certificates in the last three months.

The Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwara, stated this while speaking to journalists after the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, presented a birth certificate to the baby of the year in Asokoro general hospital, Abuja.

Represented by the Federal Commissioner from Katsina, Bala Banya, the chairman explained that the commission would leave no stone unturned until every child born in Nigeria was registered and offered a birth certificate.

In a statement, he said with the digitization of the registration system and collaboration with the Primary Health Care Agency, children wherever they are born would be registered.

“We have been doing this for quite sometimes and in the last three months, we have registered more than 10 million children aged 0 to 5 years. We will henceforth concentrate on those under one year.”

He said the new e-birth certificate now comes with National Identity Number and called on all parents and guardians to register their children, as tje registration is free.

The Director General of the Commission, Dr Telson Osifo Ojogun, stressed that the commission had concluded plans to establish over 4,000 registration centres throughout the country to bring registration centres closer to the people.

The DG also noted that the commission would take advantage of available technology to ensure every child registered, have an identity that cannot be duplicated anywhere.

He appreciated the first Lady who was represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shetima, for presenting the certificate to the baby of the year.

Dr Ojogun also urged Nigerians to register their deaths with the commission to enable it maintain a clean register.