News

FG receives 148 Nigerians repatriated from Niger Republic

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)
The federal government has confirmed the return of 148 Nigerians repatriated from Niger Republic.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) announced in a statement on Thursday that the returnees arrived on Tuesday, received by NEMA’s Lagos Territorial Office (LTO) and supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

NEMA said the returnees arrived at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Cargo Terminal, at approximately 2:15 PM on a Skymali flight, ER-CTZ.

Among the 148 returnees were 120 adult males, nine adult females, 10 male children, seven female children, and two infants, it said.

“Due to heavy rain, there was a brief delay in moving the returnees from the aircraft. Once the weather cleared, officials from the Nigerian Immigration Service arrived, and the aircraft handlers provided buses to transport the returnees to the biometric registration centre for documentation,” the  statement read. 

 

