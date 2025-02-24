FG reaffirms commitment to transforming Nigeria’s agribusiness sector

The federal government has once again committed to transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector into a thriving agribusiness hub, with the aim of driving economic growth and positioning the country as a key player in both regional and global food markets.

This was stated by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, at the Presidential Roundtable on Agribusiness held in Abuja on Friday.

Kyari underscored the government’s vision to move beyond subsistence farming, focusing on developing a robust agribusiness ecosystem that will empower farmers and foster private sector-led growth.

He explained that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, agriculture has been elevated to a vital economic sector, with the declaration of a state of emergency on agriculture seen as a call to action.

“Food security is national security,” Kyari said, while stressing the importance of a structured agribusiness sector to ensure national stability and social prosperity.

Kyari also highlighted the abundant agricultural potential in Nigeria, citing the country’s vast arable land, favourable climate, and youthful, entrepreneurial population.

He noted that with a domestic market of over 200 million consumers and access to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Nigeria stands as an attractive destination for agribusiness investment.

The minister further discussed Nigeria’s strategic partnerships with international development institutions such as the African Development Bank, the World Bank, and the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

These collaborations, he stated, are aimed at financing large-scale agricultural projects and enhancing food systems resilience amid global economic and climate challenges.

Arch Kabir Ibrahim, President of the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG), reiterated the private sector’s commitment to supporting the government’s agribusiness goals.

He pointed to the importance of mechanisation, year-round farming and access to credit through the Bank of Agriculture as key drivers of the sector’s growth.

The roundtable also featured Kingsley Uzoma, the Senior Special Assistant on Agribusiness to the Vice President, who stressed the role of public-private partnerships in achieving sustainable growth within the sector.

All the stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to implementing strategies that will not only ensure food security but also position Nigeria as a dominant force in African agribusiness.