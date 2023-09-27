FG ready to use all means to end banditry – Tinubu’s aide

Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, President Bola Tinubu’s Senior Special Assistant (Print Media), has said that the Nigerian government is ready to explore every means to end banditry…

In an interview with DCL Hausa, Abdulaziz said that the government was willing to use all means to bring peace to the country, including dialogue if necessary.

He said, “The federal government, President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, and all other government officials have not authorized or directed any person to officially negotiate with any terrorists or bandits.

“The federal government has no part in any negotiations with bandits. This is not the government’s stance, but as President Bola Ahmad Tinubu said at the start of his administration, the government is ready to use all means to end banditry, loss of life and property, and unrest in different parts of the country.

“The second thing is, we must also acknowledge that there are many places here in Nigeria and other countries of the world where crises have taken a long time to resolve using weapons.

“There is a saying that ‘all crises end on the table.’ This is why some people are looking at the results of negotiations with Niger Delta militants and others in the past in this country, and considering whether the same approach could be successful in northern Nigeria.

“While the government did not initiate these negotiations, it is open to them if it finds that they are the best way to achieve peace, as President Tinubu has said that he will use all means to bring peace.

“The goal is to bring peace and stop the killing of poor people. To achieve this, the government is willing to use all means.

“We have also learned that some community leaders and stakeholders are trying to find a solution without using weapons. If such means exist, they should not be discouraged.

“The government of Bola Ahmad Tinubu hopes to achieve an end to this menace, whether through the use of weapons or not. We will do everything in our power, by the grace of God, to end this banditry that has been going on for more than 10 years.”

