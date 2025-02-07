FG re-awards link roads to second Niger Bridge

The federal government has approved the re-award of the two linking roads of 2nd Niger Bridge linking to Asaba- Benin and Enugu-Onisha dual-carriageways.

In a statement, the government also approved that Section III of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway be started on the Cross River- Akwaibom axis of the superhighway and for the East West Road to be given accelerated attention.

The Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi CON, made this disclosure when he received a delegation of South South Caucus of the 10th Assembly, Federal House of Representatives, who paid him a courtesy visit at the ministry’s headquarters Mabushi, Abuja on 5th February, 2025.

The minister said he was humbled by the visit of the caucus and their expression of burning desire to collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Works and to support the life changing initiatives of the Renewed Hope administration which has come to change the ugly narrative of years of road failures, deficiencies and insufficiencies.

Speaking on the Renewed Hope Legacy Projects, he said the government will finish the Lagos-Calabar 700 kilometres, “and with your support and of course, by God’s special grace, the miracle of the second tenure will still come to pass, and so we have time to get this project fully completed.

“I have no apologies when I say that we need time to get this project completed because he that has started this good work, God will give him time to finish it, and it will be a catalyst for economic growth.”

The minister solicited for the support of the federal legislators and their respective constituencies to draw forth a sense of responsibility among the contractors handling projects in their domains.

He reiterated the directive of Mr President that non-performing contracts on federal roads be terminated and assured that by the time the vision of Mr President in the works sector is fully accomplished, Nigeria would achieve enviable milestones in economic growth and prosperity.

Presenting his mission statement on behalf of the South South Caucus in the Federal House of Representatives, the leader of the caucus who doubles as the leader of Bayelsa State caucus, Hon. Agbedi Yeitiemone Frederick, PhD, said their visit was to engage the works ministry on the state of the roads in South South which the present administration inherited and to seek government’s decisive action on the projects being delayed by contractors in the area.