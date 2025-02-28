FG raises committee to address boat mishaps

The federal government has set up a Special Committee on the Prevention of Boat Mishaps to address the frequent boat accidents across Nigeria’s waterways.
Speaking at the committee’s inauguration in Abuja, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, emphasised the need to curb the rising number of fatal boat accidents, citing the economic and commercial significance of Nigeria’s waterways.
“The task ahead is challenging, but with commitment, we can eliminate boat mishaps and ensure that our waterways remain safe and navigable for future generations,” Oyetola said.
The committee, chaired by Bola Oyebamiji, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), includes representatives from state governments, association of boat operators in Nigeria, marine safety experts and academics.
- Ramadan: Prices of food items slashed in Kano
- FG urged to introduce food packages for students in tertiary schools
The committee is mandated to conduct a comprehensive review of commercial boat operations, identify the root causes of boat accidents and recommend sustainable solutions to improve safety.
Oyebamiji assured the minister that the committee would work diligently to enhance safety and operational standards.
The committee has six weeks to complete its findings and submit a detailed report with recommendations for long-term solutions.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.