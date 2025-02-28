FG raises committee to address boat mishaps

The federal government has set up a Special Committee on the Prevention of Boat Mishaps to address the frequent boat accidents across Nigeria’s waterways.

Speaking at the committee’s inauguration in Abuja, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, emphasised the need to curb the rising number of fatal boat accidents, citing the economic and commercial significance of Nigeria’s waterways.

“The task ahead is challenging, but with commitment, we can eliminate boat mishaps and ensure that our waterways remain safe and navigable for future generations,” Oyetola said.

The committee, chaired by Bola Oyebamiji, Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), includes representatives from state governments, association of boat operators in Nigeria, marine safety experts and academics.

The committee is mandated to conduct a comprehensive review of commercial boat operations, identify the root causes of boat accidents and recommend sustainable solutions to improve safety.

Oyebamiji assured the minister that the committee would work diligently to enhance safety and operational standards.

The committee has six weeks to complete its findings and submit a detailed report with recommendations for long-term solutions.