FG promotes 8 NSCDC ACGs, 45 Commandants

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has promoted 53 senior officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to their next rank.

Eight Deputy Commandants were elevated to the position of Commandants while 45 Commandants got promoted to the rank of Assistant Commandant General of the NSCDC.

The Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, while speaking at the decoration ceremony of the senior officers at the Service headquarters on Thursday, said they merited their elevation.

While encouraging those who were not promoted to keep working hard, Dr Audi said many factors were considered during the promotion exercise.

“What we did was to try to streamline our policy on promotion to consider federal character. The promotion was given to deserving officers who have worked assiduously and satisfied all conditions for the promotion.

“Promotion at this level is very sensitive. You must demonstrate the highest level of loyalty. Loyalty must be 100 per cent.

“We want you to be loyal, dedicated and ready to mentor others under you.”

He charged those promoted not to lobby for “favourable” posting, stressing that: “Don’t disturb yourself with too much lobbying, don’t abandon your job and start following the other one.”

While reminding them that they are closer to the exit door, Dr Audi said they should begin planning for their retirement now.

Speaking earlier, the secretary of the CDCFIB, Mrs Aisha Rufai, said the promotion process was thorough and transparent.

“It’s not about who you know but what your performance was. It’s not just about performance during the exams, your conduct, years you have left, stagnation and other factors were looked at”, she said.

One of the promoted officers, Commandant Olusola Odumosu, expressed excitement over the promotion, saying his hard work had paid off.

Odumosu, the Corps’ spokesman, promised to work even harder in his next place of assignment.