FG promotes 323 workers, charges them on civil service reforms

The federal government has promoted 323 deputy directors to substantive directors across the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the civil service.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, said this weekend at a dinner organised in honour of newly promoted directors in Abuja.

He urged the 323 newly promoted directors to prioritise the ongoing reforms aimed at improving service delivery, enhancing productivity, and creating a more agile and accountable civil service in the country.

Walson-Jack said that the reform initiatives embedded in the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025, also known as FCSSIP 25, have a roadmap to reposition the civil service into a world-class institution that drives sustainable national development.

She assured them of the commitment of her office to providing the resources, training, and support they need to succeed, saying her doors are always open.