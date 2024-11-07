FG promises free cesarean sections for poor, vulnerable women

The federal ministry of health has launched an initiative that provides free cesarean sections for poor and vulnerable women across the country.

The initiative tagged 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 (𝐌𝐀𝐌𝐈𝐈) was launched during the Joint Annual Health Review ( JAR) organised by the ministry in Abuja.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, described the initiative as an ambitious commitment to reducing maternal and newborn mortality across Nigeria.

He said, “A pivotal feature of this initiative is the provision of free cesarean sections for poor and vulnerable women who meet eligibility criteria, covering services provided through both public and private facilities empaneled by the National Health Insurance Authority ( NHIA). By removing financial barriers to this life-saving procedure, we ensure that no woman in need is denied critical care due to cost.”

The minister said maternal mortality remains unacceptably high, with 172 local governments contributing to over 50% of maternal deaths.

He said that by focusing resources on these high-burden areas, MAMII will address the greatest areas of need, adding that the NHIA, in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and State Health Insurance Agencies (SHIAs), will manage the reimbursement process, ensuring that providers across both sectors can deliver these essential services sustainably.

Prof. Pate also said community health workers play a crucial role in this mission, in line with President Bols Tinubu’s initiative to onboard 120,000 additional health workers to support primary care across Nigeria.

According to him, these workers are essential in generating demand for maternal care services within communities, educating families on the importance of antenatal care, and ensuring that mothers are informed about available services.

“In rural and underserved areas, where accessing healthcare facilities remains a challenge, community health workers act as vital links between families and the healthcare system, bringing lifesaving information and support to their doorsteps.”

The minister added that in these same areas, the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System , has been revitalized to provide timely transport for emergencies, bridging a key gap in both maternal and newborn care by bringing emergency services closer to those who need them most.

He further said the Maternal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative represents an immediate, determined response to Nigeria’s maternal and newborn health challenges.

“Through demand generation, expanded primary and emergency care, and the removal of financial barriers, we are advancing a healthcare system that is truly accessible, affordable, and effective for all Nigerians.

“Together, we are building a future where no mother or child is left behind in accessing the quality, affordable care they deserve,” he stated.