FG probes food quality in Federal Unity Colleges

The Federal Ministry of Education has discovered that two colleges provided meals that did not meet the required standards for students and the principals of the affected schools have been recalled to the ministry’s headquarters to allow for investigation.
The discovery was uncovered during a recent inspection of some of the Federal Unity Colleges.
A statement by the Director, Press & Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade said the move is to reaffirm the ministry’s commitment to the well-being of students in Federal Unity Colleges.
She said to ensure strict compliance with standard feeding and student’s welfare, the ministry has deployed senior officers to monitor the operations of the affected colleges while the investigation is going on.
Additionally, the ministry has initiated a nationwide assessment of all Federal Unity Colleges to evaluate the quality of food and pastoral care provided to students.
She said the Federal Ministry of Education remained steadfast in its duty to uphold high standards in its colleges, ensuring that students receive the proper nourishment and care necessary for their academic and personal development.
