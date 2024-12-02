FG probes banks, telco, airline over customers’ complaints

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has launched a major inquiry into widespread consumer complaints against leading players in the banking, telecommunications, and aviation sectors.

FCCPC Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to Ijagwu, the inquisitions, which will begin on December 3rd, 4th, and 5th respectively, are intended to address issues of poor service delivery, exploitative practices, and potential consumer rights violations.

SPONSOR AD

In the banking sector, the FCCPC said it will engage Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) over reports of network failures that hinder customers from accessing their funds or using banking applications.

In the telecommunications sector, MTN Nigeria faces questions regarding persistent complaints of undelivered data services, unexplained data depletion, and inadequate customer care.

Similarly, Air Peace Limited will address allegations of exploitative ticket pricing, including significant price hikes for advance bookings on certain domestic routes.

The commission noted that these inquiries are being conducted under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018, specifically Sections 17, 18, 32, 33, 80, 110, 111, 112, and 113, which empower the FCCPC to investigate and resolve practices that undermine consumer rights, disrupt markets, or create unfair competition.