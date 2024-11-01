FG pledges technical support to Edo on ease of doing business

The federal government has pledged to provide technical assistance and support for Edo State Government on improving its ease of doing business environment in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the programme focused on review and validation of Edo State Business Environment Reforms Action Plan (BERAP) for 2025, supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ SEDIN).

The Senior Reform Leader, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Secretariat, Hussaina AbdulKadir, made the remark in Benin at a two-day workshop on Peer Learning session of PEBEC organised by the Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO)-Ease of Doing Business Secretariat.

Hussaina said PEBEC will leverage peer learning and provide technical assistance to improve the state’s ease of doing business environment beyond the ranking.

“We will ensure that Edo State adopts best practices and benefits from the experiences of other states.

“PEBEC will continue to support Edo State in implementing the federal government’s reforms at the state level,” she said.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Edo State Investment Promotion Office (ESIPO)-Ease of Doing Business Secretariat, had said the session focused on identifying and resolving key challenges faced by businesses in Edo State.

According to him, key highlights of the technical session with PEBEC Secretariat, and the private sector, included electricity, infrastructure, market access and security, among others.