FG pledges commitment to increase sugary beverage tax

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to raising taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) to combat health issues related to excessive sugar consumption.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Ali Pate, stated this at the second National Conference on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Tax (SSB-Tax) and Effective Health Financing in Abuja, organised by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA).

Represented by the health ministry’s permanent secretary, Daju Kacholom, the minister highlighted alarming health statistics in Nigeria, where over 3.6 million people live with diabetes-a figure projected to reach 5 million by 2030.

He noted the high costs associated with diabetes management, which could exceed N1,000,000 per patient annually by 2030.

Since Nigeria adopted the N10 per litre SSB tax in 2021, the government has positioned this levy as a key public health strategy under the Finance Act.

Prof. Pate called for future increases, viewing the tax as vital to reducing obesity, diabetes, and healthcare expenses, while also reinvesting tax revenue in preventive and healthcare initiatives.

Akinbode Oluwafemi, CAPPA’s Executive Director, warned of the rising health toll caused by SSBs and ultra-processed foods, with non-communicable diseases accounting for nearly 30% of deaths in Nigeria, and cardiovascular disease alone responsible for 11%.

He advocated raising the SSB tax from 10% to 20% per litre, aligning with WHO’s recommendations.