FG overhauling cooperatives to drive economic growth – Minister

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, has disclosed that the federal government is overhauling the cooperative sector to play its role in driving economic growth and community empowerment.

He said about 12 per cent of the global population, according to the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA), is engaged in one of the three million cooperatives worldwide, providing stable employment and work opportunities for 280 million people that account for about 10% of the world’s workforce.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the national intensive workshop for trustees, management committees and managers of cooperative societies at the Federal Cooperative College, Kaduna, he underscored the need to revitalise the sector.

SPONSOR AD

“Cooperatives are vital for sustainable economic growth, providing stable employment and work opportunities for 280 million people, which accounts for about 10% of the world’s workforce. The largest 300 cooperatives and mutuals generate a total turnover of $2.4 trillion, as reported by the World Cooperative Monitor (2023).”

He said based on the statistics, the FG will commence overhauling the system through its reform and revamp programme adding, “We aim to bring innovation by renovating first, revitalising the sector to restore confidence in the masses and bringing back the glory of the cooperative movement as a force to reckon with in socio-economic development in Nigeria.”

The Provost of the college, Dr Ibrahim Auwal, disclosed that participants will be introduced to new models of governance, management and strategic partnerships that will help their cooperatives remain competitive and sustainable.