FG orders implementation of committee’s report as grid collapse persists

The federal government has ordered the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and all other relevant agencies of the ministry to begin the immediate implementation of the recommendations of the inter-agency committee, set up to address the incessant grid collapses in the power sector.

Minister for Power, Adebayo Adelabu, gave the matching order in a statement by his Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media, Bolaji Tunji.

This is as the TCN appealed for understanding among Nigerians on the possibilities of intermittent disruptions as repair work begins on the grid.

SPONSOR AD

Adelabu’s order came as the transmission company reported that the national grid experienced a disturbance at approximately 11:29 am, on Thursday.

FG warns new ministers against ethnic, sectional interests

My immediate tasks as livestock minister- Maiha

Tunji quoted the Minister as saying that all relevant agencies in the ministry must brace up for the immediate implementation of the recommendations of the committee, which was submitted on Wednesday.

“The recommendations of the committee are far-reaching and will proffer lasting solutions to the incessant power grid collapses that we have embarrassingly witnessed in the country in the immediate and long term”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the federal government, through the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has attributed the frequent collapse of the national grid which results in nationwide blackouts to the inability of electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to take power generated.

The NOA explained that while the country has the capacity to generate approximately 13,000 MW of electricity and transmit up to 8,000 MW, the limited infrastructure of DisCos results in system failures.

“On the generation side, with the addition of the 700MW Zungeru hydroelectric plant which came on stream in the second quarter of the year, Nigeria’s national grid now has an installed power generation capacity of about 13,610MW.

“Despite the 13,610MW generation capacity and the over 8,000MW transmission capacity, the total active distribution capacity of the 11 Discos in Nigeria is still hovering around 4,000MW,” NOA stated.