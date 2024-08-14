FG not against appointment of Saintfiet- NFF official

An influential member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee has rubbished claims that the Federal Government is opposed to the appointment of Tom…

An influential member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee has rubbished claims that the Federal Government is opposed to the appointment of Tom Saintfiet as Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles.

The board member who spoke to Daily Trust on condition of anonymity said those who are insinuating that the Federal Government does not want the NFF to appoint the Belgian are mischief makers who are working for their preferred candidate.

He said the Federal Government of Nigeria has no reason to reject the highly experienced coach who is making a lot of sacrifices to manage the Super Eagles.

“The NFF is only doing due diligence to appoint the most competent foreign coach to lead the Super Eagles and the Federal Government is not against the appointment of Coach Tom Saintfiet or any other coach as some mischief makers are trying to misinform the public.

“The government recognises the independence of the NFF and does not meddle in the affairs of the football federation.

“Of course, the government is always there to supervise and advise accordingly but, in this case, there is no iota of truth in what is being written in the media by some mischievous elements.

“That a past government stopped the appointment of Saintfiet as NFF Technical Director does not make him a bad coach.

The board member who said no amount of blackmail or ‘media terrorism’ will stampede the NFF into going for an unpopular candidate assured that in no distant future the Super Eagles will have a brand new coach.

“I can’t tell you categorically that Saintfiet is the man but he is highly favoured considering his rich resume.

He has spent more than two decades coaching national teams and clubs in Africa and can hit the ground running if appointed to manage the Super Eagles,” he said.