Tinubu may shift budget presentation to Wednesday

The presentation of the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu might not hold on Tuesday.

Reacting to a question after the Federal Executive Council meeting preceded over by President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris disclosed that discussions were ongoing and might lead to the postponement of the budget presentation to the National Assembly to Wednesday.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio had, during plenary, last week announced that President Tinubu would present the 2025 budget on Tuesday.

“His Excellency, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has indicated his intention to bring the 2025 budget proposals and estimates to a joint sitting of the National Assembly on 17th day of December, 2024.

“That will be at 11:00 a.m., prompt. That will be at the House of Representatives as usual. I am talking about Tuesday next week,” Akpabio had said.