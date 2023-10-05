FG must urgently address NEITI audit’s report findings – CISLAC

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called for immediate government action over the troubling revelations by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI)…

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called for immediate government action over the troubling revelations by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) 2021 Oil and Gas Industry Audit Report.

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, on Wednesday in a statement in Abuja, said that the report had uncovered critical issues within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector that demanded prompt attention to ensure transparency, accountability and optimal national development.

Rafsanjani, who also heads Transparency International’s Nigeria chapter, noted that the report highlighted a decline in Nigeria’s ranking and score in the Transparency International (TI) 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index, underscoring recurring concerns regarding the Nigerian National Petroleum Company’s oversight of the nation’s shared assets.

The statement reads in part: “The audit findings reveal alarming losses in crude oil due to theft, sabotage, and measurement errors, along with significant expenditures on PMS subsidies and quasi-fiscal items. Moreover, the report sheds light on unremitted or under-remitted federation revenues, misapplication of the 13% derivation principle, issues related to the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), sector governance, and concerns regarding crude oil and gas barter arrangements.

“CISLAC is calling for immediate action, utilising the legal and regulatory framework provided by the PIA to mobilise civil society for advocacy, public debates, and vigilant monitoring of sector reforms. The organization advocates for the simplification and widespread dissemination of the report’s key findings to enhance public awareness and drive demand for transparency and accountability.”

He also called for a thorough investigation and audit into subsidy payments, Project Eagle loans, and other loan arrangements in exchange for the nation’s crude oil and gas.

