FG must tackle diphtheria outbreak to prevent further tragedies

The recent diphtheria outbreak at King’s College, Lagos, one of Nigeria’s most prestigious schools, is a stark reminder of the persistent gaps in the country’s healthcare and immunisation systems. That such a preventable disease could spread within an elite institution raises serious concerns about the level of preparedness and response mechanisms in place to combat public health emergencies. The Federal Government (FG) must not only act swiftly to contain the current outbreak but also implement long-term measures to prevent future occurrences.

Diphtheria, a bacterial infection that primarily affects the throat and upper respiratory tract, is highly contagious and can be fatal if not treated promptly. The situation at King’s College—where students have reportedly been infected, leading to panic among parents and staff—underscores the urgent need for the government to take more proactive steps in ensuring public health safety, particularly in schools. The Federal Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, must immediately conduct mass vaccination and screening exercises in the school and surrounding areas to prevent further spread.

One of the biggest lessons from this outbreak is the state of routine immunisation in Nigeria. The fact that students in a federal government-owned school could be exposed to diphtheria suggests lapses in vaccination coverage, awareness, and enforcement of immunisation policies. While the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has been making efforts to promote immunisation, this outbreak proves that those efforts are insufficient. The government must ensure that all schools—both public and private—adhere strictly to vaccination requirements for enrollment.

Beyond schools, diphtheria cases have been rising across Nigeria, particularly in the North. The recent outbreak in Lagos is a worrying indication that the disease is spreading beyond its usual hotspots. This calls for stronger surveillance, early detection, and a rapid response system to prevent isolated cases from turning into full-blown epidemics. The Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) must collaborate with state health agencies to establish better monitoring and reporting structures, ensuring that any suspected case is immediately addressed.

Another critical issue is public awareness. Many parents are either unaware of diphtheria’s symptoms or do not understand the importance of vaccination. Misinformation, particularly on social media, has further fueled vaccine hesitancy. The government must embark on an aggressive nationwide sensitisation campaign through radio, television, and digital platforms to educate citizens on the dangers of diphtheria and the necessity of immunisation.

Furthermore, healthcare facilities must be adequately equipped to handle diphtheria cases. Reports from previous outbreaks indicate that many hospitals lack essential treatment supplies such as diphtheria antitoxin and antibiotics. The FG must ensure that hospitals, particularly those in high-risk areas, are stocked with these life-saving medications. More so, training healthcare workers on early diagnosis and treatment of diphtheria should be prioritized.

This outbreak should serve as a wake-up call for the Nigerian government to invest in long-term public health strategies. Schools, as centers of learning and development, should not become breeding grounds for preventable diseases. If a school as prominent as King’s College could be affected, then the situation in less-privileged institutions and rural communities might be even worse. The FG must take decisive steps now to prevent diphtheria from claiming more lives and destabilising the education sector.

The outbreak at King’s College is a national embarrassment—one that exposes the weaknesses in Nigeria’s health and education policies. The government cannot afford to be reactive. A comprehensive vaccination drive, improved healthcare infrastructure, and strong public awareness campaigns are urgently needed. Lives are at stake, and the time to act is now.

David Olorunfemi, a public affairs analyst wrote from Ikorodu, Lagos