FG must come clean on Abuja-Kaduna highway contract – CISLAC

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on the federal government to be open and transparent regarding the re-award of the Abuja-Kaduna highway contract.

The group stated that the secrecy and lack of clarity surrounding the process violates Nigeria’s public procurement laws.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC demanded an immediate investigation into the procurement process and the individuals involved, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in government contracting.

SPONSOR AD

The N252.89 billion contract was re-awarded after being revoked from Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. due to pricing disputes and project delays.

However, ongoing debates over whether the contract was awarded to “Infoquest” or “Infiouest” have raised serious concerns about transparency and the federal government’s commitment to completing the project.

“The manner in which the re-award of the contract was handled may represent a blatant violation of procurement laws and corporate governance principles,” it said.

CISLAC warned that awarding such a high-value contract to a company with disputed credentials is a disservice to Nigerians and compromises accountability.

“This raises critical questions about the due diligence conducted by the relevant authorities,” the statement added.

The Public Procurement Act of 2007 mandates that contracts be awarded through a competitive and transparent process to qualified contractors. CISLAC questioned the criteria used to assess Infiouest Nigeria Limited’s bid and called for an independent review of the procurement process.

“We demand full disclosure of the bidding process, including the evaluation criteria and the rationale for selecting the company awarded such a large-scale infrastructure project,” the statement added.