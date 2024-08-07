FG moves to revamp cotton, textile industries

The federal government, in partnership with the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), has kick started the resuscitation of Nigeria’s cotton and textile industries. Government said…

The federal government, in partnership with the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), has kick started the resuscitation of Nigeria’s cotton and textile industries.

Government said the target is to create over 1.4 million jobs annually in the cotton/textile sector, while focusing on developing key components of the cotton value chain comprising farming, weaving, ginning and linking of cotton, all in line with the industrialization drive of the present administration.

This was the outcome of a meeting on Tuesday between Vice President Kashim Shettima and a delegation from the ICAC led by its Executive Director, Mr Eric Trachtenberg, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Addressing the gathering, Senator Shettima urged stakeholders to come up with a roadmap for the revitalisation of the cotton/textile sector in Nigeria, noting that “It is time to work more and talk less”.

The vice president assured that the Tinubu administration will make conscious efforts to ensure the country harnesses opportunities in the cotton value chain, including ensuring that Nigeria regains its ICAC membership.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos said his state was well positioned to harness opportunities in the cotton value chain, given that it hosts the factories, the market and is a critical component of the business ecosystem for the cotton sub-sector.

On his part, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State said the meeting with the delegation from the ICAC is the beginning of Nigeria’s quest to revamp the textile industry as part of the broad objective for industrialising the economy.

In his remarks, Mr Trechtenberg said he was pleased with the level of interest and commitment shown by the leadership of the country and other stakeholders in reviving the industry in Nigeria.