FG moves to immortalise King Jaja of Opobo

The federal government has begun moves to immortalise one of Nigeria’s past heroes, King Jaja of Opobo; founder and first king of Opobo Kingdom in…

The federal government has begun moves to immortalise one of Nigeria’s past heroes, King Jaja of Opobo; founder and first king of Opobo Kingdom in present day Rivers State.

The Minister of Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, said the history of Nigeria cannot be complete without adding King Jaja of Opobo whom she described as one of Nigeria’s great past heroes.

Musawa made this known on Tuesday in Abuja at the inauguration of the Technical Committee to oversee the implementation of the establishment of King Jaja of Opobo Cultural and Historical Center in Opobo, Rivers State as part of moves to immortalise the late hero.

The project, according to the minister, signifies a milestone in the collective resolve of the present administration to take Nigeria’s art and culture to greater heights.

Musawa said the ministry was trying to immortalise the countries’ past heroes, by promoting national heritage and values.

Meanwhile, member representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, has expressed appreciation to the federal government for taking concrete steps to immortalise King Jaja of Opobo.

Abiante who was a lead lobbyist for the project said it will give exposure to and immortalise the great leader through deeper research, letting the world know the heritage of the people.

He said his people and Nigerians in general stand to gain a lot from the project.

“This is a project that has taken us seven years; when the other people who were there didn’t share the same vision with us, but we’re very happy. I am glad that a minister came, bought into the vision and today, we’re starting the actual journey to making people know exactly what our intentions were, expanding beyond even what we’ve conceived. We are glad.

“That axis will now become a hub of tourism in Rivers State and even in the South-South, if we harness the things that are there properly.”

Paramount ruler of Opobo Kingdom, King Douglas Opobo, who spoke earlier said the centre when established will not just be for the people of Opobo or Rivers State but the country at large to know the legacies left behind for generations unborn.