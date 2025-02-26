FG moves to address challenges against access to water

The federal government yesterday took further steps to address some of the challenges militating against improved access to safe water and sanitation in the country by inaugurating the maiden annual water quality conference.

The conference with the theme, “Safe Water for Sustainable Public Health,” was intended to serve as a platform that assembles relevant stakeholders to deepen their engagements in mitigating the pressing issues of water quality management in Nigeria and develop actionable strategies towards securing safe water for all.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of the Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev, reminded the participants that water quality was at the fulcrum of national development and a fundamental determinant of public health, socio- economic development, and environmental sustainability.

Quoiting the Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcomes Routine Monitoring Report of 2021, the minister identified boreholes and tube wells as the primary water sources to 37% of households, 11% use pipe-borne water and 25% of the population still depends on unimproved and surface water sources.

He said, “It is also worthy of note that poor sanitation remains a significant concern, as the percentage of Nigerians having access to safely managed sanitation facilities is not encouraging, while the country is still trying to address the incidence of open defecation in the country.’’

The minister, however, said despite the daunting challenges, the ministry was leveraging on modern technologies to put in place innovative solutions, while collaborating with local and international partners to squarely address the water quality challenges.