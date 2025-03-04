FG List Requirements For Ministries’ Engagement With Citizens

The Federal Government has listed requirements for ministries and agencies to engage with citizens in the country.

The office of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) disclosed this on Tuesday.

In a release titled: Stakeholder’s engagement meeting, a crucial tool for citizen-centric governance, the CDCU said at least one stakeholder or citizens’ engagement meeting should be held every quarter.

It added that sessions during the programme should be led by the head of the ministries (minister) alongside the Permanent Secretary and Director, Planning Research and Statistics (PRS) with all other Directors and Heads of

Agencies present.

The meetings, the office also noted, should involve all relevant stakeholders from CSOs, the media – print, electronics, and online platforms – among other professional groups.

It said one of the reasons for the meetings is the feedback process which demands responses from ministers and officials of the ministries on questions asked to ensure clarity and transparency.

CDCD however clarified that Ministers granting scheduled interviews to explain policies without stakeholders’ involvement is not to be considered as such stakeholders’ meeting.

This also includes “Ministers attending events and speaking about Ministry activities without stakeholders’ participation, a recorded familiarisation visits by potential or existing investors”, it added.

“At the end of each stakeholder and citizens engagement session, the Ministry is expected to present/attach copy of invitation letters sent to stakeholders for the event, attendance list of participants, presentation made by the Minister to the gathering, report of the engagement session which should clearly indicate the

input/feedback received from the stakeholders/citizens during the

session, pictures from the engagement session showing the venue and date of the event and certified official document showing the input/feedback implemented”, it added.

According to the office, “Upon assumption of office as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed his desire to keep Nigerians abreast of the operations of his Administration”.

The release further reads:

“He then directed all Ministers to convene quarterly stakeholder/citizens engagement where representatives of citizens are informed about government initiatives, beneficial programmes and policies.

“To address this, the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) introduced the convening of quarterly Stakeholder and Citizens’ Engagement Meetings as a deliverable for every Ministry. This deliverable is to bridge the gap between the government and citizens, foster a good relationship between both parties, promote inclusivity and ensure active citizen participation.

“Through these engagements, facilitated by the CDCU, government policies and programmes from each Ministry will be communicated effectively, with further explanations provided to avoid misinterpretation.

“The stakeholder engagement meetings will also facilitate deeper understanding of each Ministry’s initiatives thereby enhancing the relationship between government and the people.”