The federal government, through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, has launched the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates portal to give Nigerians, both home and abroad, access to housing.

The Renewed Hope platform is a state-of-the-art web portal designed to enhance the delivery of the Renewed Hope Estates and Cities Initiative of the current administration.

Speaking at the unveiling of the portal in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, explained that the platform provided easy access to mortgage plans, allowing homebuyers to check their eligibility and apply from anywhere in the world.

He said, “We promised to facilitate and promote the creation of technology systems and private sector-led initiatives that will make it simpler, easier, and more convenient for Nigerians to own their homes.”

He said the platform provided an online, transparent, easy-to-use, integrated web-based application for the sale of homes under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme of the Ministry launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu earlier this year.

Dangiwa said, “The portal ensures a seamless and secure registration process with identity verification, enabling potential homeowners to efficiently search for properties using various filters, ensuring they find homes that meet their specific needs.

“The platform also integrates features that offer flexible payment options, including both one-time payments and installment plans, catering to different financial situations.

“I am also excited that the platform supports equity contributions for mortgages, streamlining financial planning for buyers as it integrates features like credit checks and bank statement generation simplify the application process. Buyers can also apply for the release of up to 25% of their RSA balance for additional financial support.”