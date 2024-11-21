✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
FG launches portal for govt circulars

mrs. didi esther walson jack
    By Abbas Jimoh

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, has unveiled an online portal to enhance the accessibility of government circulars for civil servants.

She said at the formal launch on Wednesday in Abuja that circulars are essential tools for governance and administration within the civil service.

“Circulars provide direction, clarify policies, and ensure that decisions are communicated consistently across the service. However, a recurring challenge has been the accessibility and retention of these critical documents, especially as time passes and administrations change. This has, at times, hindered institutional memory and disrupted seamless service delivery,” Walson-Jack said.

She said the new compendium of circulars would improve transparency, efficiency, and effectiveness in the civil service.

She said, “This online compendium of Civil and Public Service Circulars will significantly enhance the civil service’s efficiency, transparency, and effectiveness, directly supporting our goals of a more responsive Service. The compendium will improve access and reduce administrative bottlenecks, advancing the overarching goals of efficiency, accountability, and improved service delivery.”

 

