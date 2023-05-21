FG launches policy to boost gender equality

The federal government has launched the country’s gender equality profile and Development Partners Group on Gender (DPGG), Gender Equality on Women’s Empowerment Coordination Strategic Framework,…

The federal government has launched the country’s gender equality profile and Development Partners Group on Gender (DPGG), Gender Equality on Women’s Empowerment Coordination Strategic Framework, 2023-2028 and Presidential High-Level Advisory Council (HLAC), to enhance gender equality and reduce poverty in the country.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, at the launch, said that without financial support, the potential of the documents could not be achieved as women are the backbone of the communities and the country’s economy.

“This strategy note and framework are a clear commitment from our development partners to fulfill a crucial accountability role and can improve the alignment and coordination of initiatives and actions taken in the interest of advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment in avoiding duplication of such efforts.

“Following today’s launch, all efforts committed to their development will not go in vain and be allowed to gather dust on the shelves but should get the necessary buy-in from all our partners,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the country director of ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), Ene Obi, said it was the beginning of a collective effort to create a better future for all.

“It is a call to all stakeholders for action; all hands must be on deck. We must hold ourselves accountable, monitor progress and continuously adapt strategies to address emerging challenges,” she said.