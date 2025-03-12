FG launches new programme to bridge digital skills gap

The Federal Government has taken a step towards addressing Nigeria’s growing digital skills gap with the launch of the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) Certificate Licensing Programme.

The launch held at DBI’s Lagos campus, is designed to equip individuals and organizations with the skills and certifications needed to thrive in the digital economy.

Speaking, President and CEO of DBI, David Daser stressed the importance of this initiative, saying “This programme marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s drive to equip its citizens with the necessary digital skills to succeed in the modern economy.

The programme will not only offer high-quality training but also open new doors for collaboration and growth within the technology sector. “We are here today to create pathways for growth, empower individuals, and position Nigeria as a leader in the global digital space.

“DBI, which is wholly owned by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has long been at the forefront of ICT education in Nigeria. The institute is licensed by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and maintains partnerships with some of the world’s leading tech organizations, including Cisco, Microsoft, and Huawei. These affiliations enable DBI to deliver top-tier ICT training and certifications that are globally recognized. “Our partnerships allow us to provide internationally acknowledged certifications, ensuring that the skills acquired here meet global standards.

“Nigeria is currently facing a significant digital skills gap, particularly among its youth. According to a UNICEF report, only 7 of Nigerians aged 15-24 have marketable ICT skills, leaving a vast majority underprepared for the demands of the digital economy. A 2020 report by Palladium Group also revealed that over 50% of Nigerian youth are either underemployed or unemployed due to a disconnect between their education and the skills needed in the job market.”

Daser stressed the importance of addressing this issue through the DBI Certificate Licensing Programme. “The gap between the skills our youth possess and what is required by the job market must be closed. This programme is designed to provide access to industry-recognized training that will boost employability and help fill the growing gap in the ICT sector.”

The programme, officially known as the Global Certification and Training Partnership Programme (GTP/GCP), was developed through extensive collaboration with industry experts, academia, and government bodies. Daser shared that the initiative would see DBI license its training programmes to qualified institutions and trainers across Nigeria, enabling them to deliver DBI’s curriculum to learners nationwide.

“This is an important step in democratizing access to ICT education, particularly in underserved regions. We are not just bringing training to Lagos but to every corner of Nigeria,” he explained.