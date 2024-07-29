FG launches initiative to expedite construction of Abuja-Kaduna highway

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, has ordered the commencement of immediate work on the dualisation of the uncompleted sections of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway.…

The minister during the flag-off of the site handover of the 38km dual carriageway section of the road to Dangote Group on Saturday charged the three companies handling the three sections of the project to show absolute devotion to the completion of the project.

Recall that Daily Trust had reported the dilapidated state of the Abuja-Kaduna section of the road that has turned into a nightmare for motorists and commuters.

Travelling through 145 kilometres of the road showed how the contractor, Julius Berger, had abandoned some sections it previously worked on.

And the existence of potholes, gullies and craters has resulted in accidents that have claimed lives.

Speaking during the event, the minister disclosed plans to look at the need for project rate review to cushion the effects of the increase in material costs, with the last review done about 9 months ago.

“The first section is 38 kilometres by two, which is 76 kilometres. The work is starting today, with palliatives and earthworks, and then they will now start to put reinforced concrete pavement,” he said.

While at the section handled by Julius Berger Plc., the minister commended the contractor for resuming work, giving it a deadline of May 2025 to complete the project.

“The federal government expected the entire project to be completed and delivered by May 2025. What we will be discussing with Berger is what we can do to finish this job within May 29. This is very important because we don’t want to stay here beyond May 29 2025. And so, if Berger cannot finish, we would also have to take it over and give it to Dangote under Tax Credit and for reinforced concrete pavement,” he said.

In a statement by his media aide, Orji Uchenna Orji, the minister also announced the launch of ‘Operation Free our Roads.’

He said the operation is aimed at making sure that all the federal roads under rehabilitation are made motorable starting from this rainy season.

“We are using this as a point of contact to flag the Free our Roads all over the country. They will use a stone base to put and free all the potholes. In failed portions or where we have potholes, they will all be filled, both carriageways.

“Then, they will continue to maintain one carriageway for vehicles to follow while they consistently walk on one carriageway,” he said.

He stressed the need for the ministry’s engineers to take the task seriously, including those of FERMA.”