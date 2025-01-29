FG launches initiative to combat maternal, neonatal mortality in Kano

The federal government has launched the Maternal and Neonatal Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII) in Kano to address the alarming rates of maternal and neonatal mortality in the country.

Speaking at the launch, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, represented by Dr Ashiru Adamu Abubakar, emphasised the importance of the initiative in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to tackle maternal and child mortality.

“MAMII will adopt a sector-wide approach, integrating community input and stakeholder collaboration to deliver lasting solutions,” Dr Abubakar stated.

Dr Dayo Adeyanju, the National Coordinator of MAMII, revealed that Nigeria accounts for 20% of the global burden of maternal and child mortality, with Kano State being the most affected. He noted that the initiative will focus on improving access to quality healthcare facilities, transportation for pregnant women, upgrading care centres, and training healthcare workers.

Kano State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Labaran Yusuf Abubakar, highlighted challenges like zero-dose immunisation and the high prevalence of diphtheria as key factors contributing to the state’s high mortality rates. He pledged the state government’s support for MAMII to reduce these negative indices.

The launch included a workshop that brought together stakeholders to create actionable strategies tailored to Kano’s specific health challenges.