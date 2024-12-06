FG launches hazard risk analysis for disaster mitigation

The federal government has launched the 2024 Hazard Risk Countrywide Analysis aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness and mitigation efforts across the country.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has also called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders to address Nigeria’s vulnerabilities to disasters and climate change.

Speaking during the launch on Thursday in Abuja, Shettima reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and livelihoods from ecological and other risks.

He said, “This launch is a testament to our resolve as a nation to confront the uncertainties of our ecological realities with informed strategies. We are committed to protecting citizens from ecological risks while building the infrastructure and mechanisms necessary for disaster prevention and response.”

The report, developed under the leadership of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) with technical support from UNICEF, offers a detailed analysis of Nigeria’s vulnerability to hazards such as floods, droughts, and public health emergencies.

It provides policymakers, emergency responders, and community leaders with critical data to improve early warning systems and enhance risk mitigation strategies.

Noting that the nation cannot prepare for risks it does not know, the Vice President said the document provides the foundation for understanding the magnitude of the challenges facing Nigeria, empowering the government “To move from reactive to proactive strategies in addressing disasters.”

VP Shettima noted that recent challenges in Nigeria, including devastating floods and outbreaks of diseases like cholera, have displaced thousands.

“While we may not prevent every disaster, we can reduce their impact significantly by institutionalising risk assessment and continuously monitoring hazards and vulnerabilities,” he said.