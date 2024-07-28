FG launches agricultural empowerment project for IDPs

The Federal Government at the weekend launched an agricultural empowerment project for displaced persons, tagged the Renewed Hope Agricultural Empowerment Project for Internally Displaced Persons…

The Federal Government at the weekend launched an agricultural empowerment project for displaced persons, tagged the Renewed Hope Agricultural Empowerment Project for Internally Displaced Persons (REHAEPI).

The government said 1000 IDPs will benefit in the first phase of the project which was flagged off in Loko, Nasarawa State.

Speaking at the event, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internal Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Tijani Ahmed, lamented that Nigeria experiences high internal displacement due to its large population, competition for resources, climate change and the attendant conflicts and insecurity.

According to him, as of June 2024, Nigeria is host to about 6 million internally displaced persons.

He said: “In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu’s administration to assist farmers, through a comprehensive agricultural policy that promotes productivity and assures decent incomes, REHAEPI aims to empower IDPs through sustainable agricultural practices nationwide.

“This initiative seeks to enhance food security, economic stability, and overall well-being of IDP communities, fostering self-reliance and community resilience.”

He said the project is designed to ensure that IDPs take part of the farm produce for subsistence while the remaining produce is purchased by humanitarian agencies and the private sector to put money in the pockets of the IDPs.

“The first phase of the project targets 1,000 IDPs farmers across the three states of Nasarawa, Borno and Plateau States.

“Today, we are here to kickstart a revolutionary scheme that will turn the fortunes of our resilient displaced populations from that of despair to hope, productivity, self-sufficiency and wealth.

“We are confident that this collaboration will lead to increased income generation and economic Independence for families of IDPs through farming activities.

“The beneficiaries will be economically empowered through agricultural skills and knowledge transfer, high income generation and improved food security and nutrition.

“The project will create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the IDP women and youths, leading to long-term resilience and self-reliance,” Ahmed said.

The Commission is partnering with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, traditional leaders and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to actualise the project.

On his part, the Minister for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, said the REHAEPI project is timely, adding that agriculture had the potential to be a lifeline for vulnerable populations.

“By empowering IDPs with the necessary skills, resources, and support, we can help them rebuild their lives and contribute to the overall development of our nation.

“This project is a testament to our commitment to addressing the challenges faced by IDPs and creating opportunities for their productive engagement and reintegration into society,” he said.