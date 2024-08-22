✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Agriculture
SPONSOR AD

FG launches agric project for Plateau IDPs

The Federal Government at the weekend launched its Renewed Hope Agric Empowerment Project (REHAEP) for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau State as part of…

img 20240810 wa0015
There are many hilly and green spaces on the plateau, which are ideal for grazing
    By Joshua Odeyemi

The Federal Government at the weekend launched its Renewed Hope Agric Empowerment Project (REHAEP) for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau State as part of a durable solution for displaced Nigerians.

The project – a collaboration between the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security – is located in Kpwasho, Bassa LGA of the state.

 The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Tijani Ahmed, said the mechanised farm covers 150 hectares of land.

“The project will support 300 IDPs in Plateau with inputs, cash grants and labour costs.

“The private sector will also assist by providing market access for harvested grains, contributing to food security and economic empowerment.

“The pilot phase of REHAEPI is also being implemented in Nasarawa and Borno, with plans to expand to other states with significant IDP populations, for a period of five years.

“Seedlings like rice, maize, sorghum, wheat among others will be planted on the land.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture provided the inputs to cultivate the land, while the NCFRMI profiles the IDPs and provides them with a cash grant for labour costs.

 “The private sector comes in and hopefully when they harvest, they provide off-takers who will now sell the grains and put money in the hands of IDPs and also contribute to food security,” Ahmed, who was represented at the occasion by Fatima Mamman Daura, NCFRMI’s Director of IDPs, said.

He said the commission was also partnering with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ AgroRangers and the community to provide security for the farmers when necessary.

Plateau Governor Caleb Muftwang, represented by the Chairman of the Plateau State Emergency Agency (PLASSIMA), Mr Sunday Audu, emphasised the need for Plateau farmers to embrace large-scale agriculture while assuring that the state is committed to supporting IDPs.

“We will also ensure their return to their ancestral homes and address the educational and social challenges faced by displaced children,” he said.

The governor also said there was an ongoing collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to enhance security on farmlands, to enable farmers to work without fear.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories