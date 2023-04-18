FG launches 5-year plan to tackle insecurity

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Tuesday, launched a five-year strategic plan for the Ministry and its Services/Board to tackle insecurity in the country.…

In a statement by Afonja Fatai Ajibola, the spokesman of the ministry, the Minister said the Ministry of Interior is integral to the national security and prosperity of the country.

He said these are done through the four services – the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) which monitors comings and goings at the country’s borders, ensuring that those who are likely to harm Nigerians and their welfare from outside are kept at bay.

The Minister stated further that the Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), complements the police and other law enforcement agencies in combating crime and intelligence gathering, while the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), keeps custody of those lawfully sentenced or awaiting trial.

While enumerating the role of the Services in maintaining national security, the Minister also said the Federal Fire Service (FFS), responds to fire and other emergencies and added that a department in the ministry registers marriages and regulates the presence of foreigners in Nigeria.

The Minister who admitted that there were still security challenges noted that thousands of cases that would have put the nation into chaos are addressed daily and nipped in the bud.

Earlier in his address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, stated that available records have shown that the Ministry of Interior has operated without a strategic plan until now.

Dr. Belgore added that Nigeria now has a chance to improve its security architecture through the Ministry of Interior’s strategic plan, developed collaboratively with key stakeholders.

He stressed that; “execution of this plan is crucial to achieving the objective and the Ministry’s leadership must take specific actions towards this.”