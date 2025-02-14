FG launches 40m capacity vaccine cold chain storage facility

The federal government has launched a newly constructed 40 million doses capacity solar-powered strategic vaccine storage facility in Sheda, located along the Abuja-Lokoja Road in the Federal Capital Territory.
The facility, built through the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) with support from the World Bank, was commissioned by the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, alongside Professor Attahiru Jega, co-chair of the Presidential Livestock Reforms Committee.
In his remarks, Professor Jega highlighted the importance of the new storage facility, noting that it represents a significant advancement in the federal government’s commitment to improving the health, productivity, and resilience of Nigeria’s livestock sector.
He said animal diseases, particularly transboundary and zoonotic diseases, pose serious threats to food and nutrition security, public health, and the country’s overall economic stability.
Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, the Minister of Livestock Development, emphasised that the facility addresses a critical storage gap, offering a state-of-the-art solution for efficient and effective vaccine storage and distribution across the country.
Designed with a cutting-edge solar-powered system, the facility ensures resilience against power supply issues and provides long-term sustainability.
With a capacity of 40 million doses, the facility is equipped to respond swiftly to emerging zoonotic diseases, outbreaks of transboundary animal diseases, and major zoonotic threats.
The minister also mentioned plans to fully commercialise the National Veterinary Institute in Jos, enabling it to supply up to 1.2 billion vaccines annually.
The facility is expected to guarantee the ease of dispatch, quality control, cold chain maintenance, tracking, and provide a repository for emergency risk-based vaccination.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.