FG, Kaduna govt partner to empower #Endbadgovernance minors

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda has said plans are underway to empower pardoned minors of #Endbadgovernance protest with skill acquisition and reintegration programme in collaboration with the Kaduna State government.

He made this known during his follow-up visit to the governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, on the current status of the minors.

The minister, in a statement signed by Director, Information and Public Relations of the ministry, Iliya Rhoda Ishaku, said the federal government was not just handing them their freedom, but was also giving them a chance to build their future where their potential were fully realised through vocational training and provision of starter packs.

He assured that none of them would work out of the process with regrets as they would have a brighter future.

He commended the governor who ensured that the young ones were not only reunited with their families but also given counselling, education and skills.

He applauded UNICEF and the development partners who have stood firmly to support the children, their contribution in providing psychosocial support, vocational training and educational reintegration programme for them to have lasting impact on their lives.

On his part, the Kaduna State governor said the minors and youths that were received in 2024 by the state government had received psychosocial therapy by a highly respected team under the leadership of the deputy governor of the state, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe who is a medical doctor herself.

He added that the children were being supported in school and businesses as well as trying to reintegrate them by giving them skills at the three major skills acquisition centres in the state.

Sani said the state was ready to partner with the ministry in providing skills for the youths and in the area of including the vulnerable in the rural areas in the social register by providing them with financial inclusion, hence, the state has open accounts for 2.2million vulnerable persons across the state so far but their target is 3.5 million.