FG issues travel alert to Nigerians visiting UK

The federal government has issued a travel alert to Nigerians planning to travel to the United Kingdom following the violence in the country.

This was contained in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Amb. Eche Abu-Obe, on Monday, August 5.

England has been experiencing an eruption of anti-immigrant and far-right violence, towns and cities have been overtaken by mobs of often masked men chanting anti-immigrant slogans, attacking hotels housing asylum seekers and mosques, clashing with police and causing widespread destruction.

“There is an increased risk of violence and disorder occasioned by the recent riots in the UK, stemming from the killing of 3 young girls at a concert.

“The violence has assumed dangerous proportions as evidenced by reported attacks on Law enforcement agents and damage to infrastructure. To this end, citizens are advised to be extra vigilant and take measures as follows: Avoid political processions and protests, rallies or marches; avoid crowded areas and large gatherings; be vigilant and self-aware at all times.

“Contact the High Commission with a view to passing information that could be of interest via e-mail [email protected], and +442078391244 telephone,” the travel alert issued by the foreign affairs ministry reads in part.